South Walton hosts “Border Wars” wrestling tournament

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton kicked off it’s annual “Border Wars” wrestling tournament on Friday afternoon.

21 teams from five different states filled up the Seahawks gym. Not only is South Walton competing, but so is Mosley, Rutherford, Arnold, Bay and Wewahitchka.

Mosley wrestler Nick Hejke will be one to watch this weekend because he’s on pace to break a record for most all-time county wins and the current record holder has 243.

“To like break the record would mean a lot cause it’s something to show for all the years of hard work that I’ve put into it and something to like leave my legacy behind and show people there is good wrestling in the Panhandle and specifically at Mosley, we’re gonna be a powerhouse in the years to come cause we have good wrestling,” Hejke said.

The first day of the tournament has come to an end, but the second day starts up on Saturday morning and finishes up around 6 p.m.