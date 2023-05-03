SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team is using spring football practice to start the fall season on a high note.

“It’s a tone setter for the rest of the athletic department and the school in general,” South Walton head football coach Phil Tisa said. “Us going out and having a good year hopefully feeds into the rest of the athletic seasons.”

Last season the Seahawks were tested, starting off on a three-game win streak, but falling to 6-5 on the season and making a first-round playoff exit.

“A couple of games where we gave up way too many points and it hurt us and didn’t keep us in the game,” Tisa said. “So I hope to continue to see growth there. And the fact that these guys have another year under their belt hopefully plays off.”

The Seahawks graduated a number of seniors, especially on the offensive line and younger players will need to step up. A group that will rely on that growth is the running backs, which coach Tisa said have stepped up this season.

“We’ve got to count on those running backs a little more,” Tisa said. “And then a slew of guys on defense that are returning that have that year of experience under their belt.”

One position that isn’t surrounded by a question mark is who the quarterback will be. After last year’s quarterback battle where junior Carson Hawk won the job.

“I don’t know if it’s good or bad because I really like the competition part of it, but I do enjoy the fact that Carson is a four-year member of the program, knows what we’re trying to do and understands the offense,” Tisa said.

Another player that stepped up last season was junior wide receiver Jaden Robinson, who shined in his first full year of high school football.

“I fully expect him to be a big focal point of what we’re doing and then also have the accent pieces to go with that so that people that want to try and take that away, we can hurt them in other ways,” Tisa said.

The Seahawks will face county rival Walton on Friday, May 19 in the spring game.