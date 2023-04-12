PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After tying in the Class 2A District 1 tournament on Tuesday, the South Walton girls lacrosse team won the tie-breaker dual over North Bay Haven Wednesday morning.

The Seahawks won 4-3 with it coming down to the final No. 3’s singles match to seal the deal.

South Walton senior, Lillianna Cress said it was a tiring three days of action but now their focus is on regionals and state competition.

“I was exhausted,” Cress said. “I knew I just had to suck it up because I only had about two games left, and even though I was really exhausted, I just had to keep on going. The focus is just to get to state basically. Because we played at State last year and we didn’t do as well as we wanted to. So, we’re really trying to move to get past the first round this year.”

The FHSAA Regional meets will take place Tuesday, March 18 through Thursday, March 20.