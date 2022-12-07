SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After a record-breaking season last year, the South Walton girls soccer team is looking to make another trip to the final four.

The Seahawks made it to the state semifinals for the first time in school history last winter.

“It was kind of crazy,” South Walton junior Ava Dalton said. “It was a little unexpected. We kind of started out the underdogs, but I think we surprised a lot of people.”

In the 2021-2022 season, the young team finished 11-6 with just one senior.

“We didn’t know what we were going to get into,” head coach Frank Casillo said. “We knew we had a seasoned team, but as the season progressed, we felt better and better about our play.”

Last season’s success has added some pressure to the team this year.

“The last couple of years we always came in as a bit of the underdog, the unknown, and we got geared up for it,” Casillo said. “This season it almost seems like a bit of a role reversal. So it’s been more difficult for us to get up for the games.”

To help prepare for the tough playoff competition, the Seahawks will travel down to Tampa in January to face a state finalist and final-four qualifier from last season.

“A trip where we go and play teams from somewhere else so we get competitiveness that we’ll get when we go and play regional’s when we’ll go and play state,” South Walton senior Grace Ritchie said. “Because here locally we have some competition, but it’s not like when you go and play in those games. So it really prepares us. And I think that’s one of the most important things we do during the season.”

With just five games under their belt, South Walton is 3-1-1. The Seahawks have three big games before Christmas break. The goal is to finish out the year 6-1-1.

The Seahawks are looking for redemption over their only loss of the season to Niceville. They get that chance Thursday night when they host the Eagles at 7 p.m.