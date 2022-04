FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton girls and the Bay boys tennis teams were crowned region champs on Thursday, advancing to the Class 2A State Championships.

The South Walton girls defeated Santa Fe 4-0 to advance and the Bay boys took down the South Walton boys 4-3, earning revenge from their loss to the Seahawks in the district finals.

The State Championships will be played in Seminole County on April 27-29.