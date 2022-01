SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 8 South Walton girls basketball team knocked off No. 5 Rutherford to 66-60 at home Friday night to even the district series.

The Seahawks improve to 13-1 and will visit Paxton Tuesday, January 18.

The Rams fall to 16-3 and will host Port St. Joe Thursday, January 20.