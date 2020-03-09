South Walton girls and boys teams finish second at Seahawk Invitational

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)– The South Walton track team held the 6th annual Seahawk Invitational on Saturday. Fort Walton Beach won for both girls and boys in overall team results. The host team placed second in both the girls and boys divisions.

Here is a full list of team results:

Girls:

1) Fort Walton Beach 220.50

2) South Walton 152

3) Niceville 101.50

4) Maclay 65

5) Port St. Joe 42

6) Rutherford 41

7) North Bay Haven 38.50

8) Mosley 16

9) Arnold 13.50

10) Bay 8

Boys:

1) Fort Walton Beach 227

2) South Walton 173

3) Niceville 67.50

4) Maclay 60

5) Rutherford 52

6) Arnold 30

7) North Bay Haven 25

8) Mosley 22

8) Bay 22

10) Freeport 7

10) Sebastian River HS 7

12) Port St. Joe 2.50