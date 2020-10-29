South Walton girls and boys cross country teams finish first at district meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton girls and boys teams both placed first in the Class 2A District 1 meet.

Seahawks Ava Flaherty crossing the finish line first overall on the girls side with a total time of 21:33.

The North Bay Haven girls cross country team came in second at the meet. Two Buccaneers runners in the top ten finishers too, Layken Carmichael placing eighth overall and Kyla Faint coming in tenth.

Both those teams qualify for regionals.

Then on the boys side, Seahawks Blazer Cooper crossing the finish line third overall.

The North Bay Haven boys team came in fifth overall, but one runner, Nathan Holmes, finished in eighth place overall and will head to regionals.