South Walton gears up for rematch with Marianna in 4A playoffs

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team made the FHSAA Class 4A playoffs for a second year in a row.

The Seahawks (5-4) got knocked out of the tournament in the second round last year by West Nassau.

This year they start out the postseason with a familiar face: the Marianna Bulldogs (6-4).

These two have met up already this season. The Seahawks ended up pulling out the close win 30-27.

South Walton Quarterback Drake Roberts was a huge part of that win, completing 27 of 31 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns.

“A big part of our success certainly revolves around the way that he plays, but it’s also the offensive line giving him time, it’s the receivers catching the ball when he gets it to them,” Seahawks head coach Phil Tisa said. “It’s even the running backs trying to take some of the pressure off of him cause he’s had his own bumps and bruises.”

This game will be different though. The Seahawks haven’t been focusing much on making the playoffs, instead they have been supporting a fellow teammate who recently lost his dad.

“Something that we pride ourselves on is being a family so the kids coming together for one of their own in a tragic time shows a lot about the character of these kids and how much they care about each other and how much time they spend with each other,” Tisa said. “I’m really proud of the compassion that they have showed.”

The Seahawks will be focused come Friday night when they have to face the Bulldogs again and try for a similar result to the first matchup this season. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Marianna.