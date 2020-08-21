South Walton football’s Pearce Spurlin named a top recruit in the country

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Pearce Spurlin joined the South Walton High School football team after his family relocated to Walton County.

“We were very fortunate his father was able to find employment down here,” said South Walton head football coach Phil Tisa.

This week the tight end made the 247 Sports Top 100 Recruits for the Class of 2023. He was ranked No. 2 for his position, No. 14 overall in the state of Florida, and No. 64 overall in the country.

“I was shocked, I mean I was really grateful that I was on there, I mean it was an awesome honor,” Spurlin said.

Tisa said they are excited to have him on the team for what he will do for both the program and his own future.

“That would go to a lot of kids heads but he’s actually pretty humble about it it’s not something he’s gonna really talk about,” Tisa said.

Spurlin said though he’s happy to be on the list, it is all about the team. He said he’s glad this will bring attention to the program that welcomed him with open arms.

“The day I got here they took me in as one of them they’ve been great and I’m excited for the season with them,” Spurlin said.

The Seahawks will open up the season at Walton on Sept. 4.