South Walton football team staying positive and working hard amid pandemic

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team is starting their third week of summer conditioning.

Other Panhandle football teams have been practicing for a little longer as the Seahawks were only able to start on June 15, per the county.

However, the Seahawks have the same feeling as other football players around Northwest Florida, they are just overjoyed to be out on the field again.

“It was weird cause we didn’t have a spring at all,” South Walton football player Cade Roberts said. “Once we came back we had to get used to the social distancing stuff and stuff like that. It was uncomfortable at first but as a team we had to get used to it so.”

Seahawks head football coach Phil Tisa doesn’t think that because they started a little later, they are behind anybody else.

“I think for the most part, considering we all missed spring, I mean we all had to take two to three months off from working out and doing stuff with the kids, a couple weeks difference I don’t think in the scheme of things is gonna make that much of a deal,” Tisa said.

This year the Seahawks are young, but they have a few great leaders. They even have some players that have come to the squad from Georgia.

“It’s really hot here, it’s not as hot in Georgia,” South Walton football player Pearce Spurlin said. “It’s football and football is football. Everybody here is serious and wants to play.”

The team is definitely getting serious now as fall practice is slated to begin on July 27. However, the FHSAA is discussing delaying the start of fall practice to August 10.

Coach Tisa said he just wants his kids to get the opportunity to play this season.

“You know you have seniors that are trying to get athletic scholarships and just returning to some normalcy for these kids so whether it’s July 27th or August 10th I really don’t care as long as they get to do something,” Tisa said.

The players are trying to stay positive about the whole situation, saying that if the fall practice date does get pushed back, a few more weeks to bond with the team could be really beneficial.

“It would be really helpful for us, we have a lot of new players, so that would be really helpful for us,” South Walton player Zack Greene said. “I don’t know if it would be better or worse cause I’ve never experienced it before but I’m sure having that extra time to build that chemistry would be great.”