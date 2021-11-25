South Walton football ready for first region finals appearance in school history

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team has had a saying this postseason, “Ruin Thanksgiving.”

The Seahawks wanted to make history by being the first team from the school to make it to the region finals and play over the holiday and on Friday, they are doing just that.

“I’ve played varsity since my freshman year, we’ve been one week short of playing on Thanksgiving, I lost three years in a row in the second round so it’s awesome to play in the third round on Thanksgiving it should be awesome,” South Walton wide receiver Cade Roberts said.

The Seahawks have been a dangerous team for anyone to face this season. They are led on offense by quarterback Kemper Hodges, who leads the state in total yards of offense with almost 4,000 this season, wide receiver, who recently broke the state record for career receptions and wide receiver Pearce Spurlin.

However, in the last game against Baldwin, the offense struggled in the first half, but the Seahawks defense picked up the slack.

“What makes us so successful is when one part of our team either the offense or the defense goes in a slump, the other one steps up like crazy. Last week the offense got a little down, the defense made three goal line stops and it was insane. That’s our strongest point when one side is weak we do amazing on the other side,” South Walton defensive end Matthew Brown said.

Both the offense and the defense will have to be on their A-game on Friday night when they take on Bolles. The Seahawks want revenge on the Bulldogs because two years ago, they knocked South Walton out of the playoffs in the second round with a final score of 62-6.

“I’ve just been telling the guys we can’t come out and think this is Bolles they are a powerhouse we have to come out and think we’re gonna win, two years ago we got the bust and kind of felt like we lost just getting off the bus. So we got to come out with a great attitude in this game thinking we have a shot to do it,” Roberts said.

However, this week in practice, the Seahawks weren’t doing anything too special. They treated it like another week in the office.

“We prepare like any other game, we’re not getting too overwhelmed by them it’s just another team, 11 on 11, it’s gonna be the same as always we’re gonna come out and do our thing and hopefully play another week,” Brown said.

The Seahawks take on Bolles in Santa Rosa Beach at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.