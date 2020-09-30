South Walton football player Pearce Spurlin commits to Georgia

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton football player Pearce Spurlin announced on Wednesday he has committed to the University of Georgia.

The Class of 2023 tight end posted the announcement on his Twitter page with the caption, “100% COMMITTED.”

Spurlin transferred to South Walton this past summer from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia.

He’s ranked the second best tight end prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports. He had scholarship offers from plenty of Power Five schools including Nebraska, Penn State, Florida State and more.

However, Spurlin’s family attended Georgia and he grew up going to Bulldogs games.

With the Seahawks this season, he’s had 25 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was excited about the commit too, tweeting out ‘GO DAWGS!!’ about 20 minutes after Spurlin’s announcement.