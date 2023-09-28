SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton junior, Ethen Shaw recorded his first career interception on Friday night, a task he never thought he would accomplish.

Heading into the Fall, the South Walton football team had a strong safety position up for grabs. Shaw served his freshmen and sophomore seasons as a backup defensive lineman and saw this as his golden opportunity.

“I had to prove myself to the defense and to the team that I was worthy of playing a starting position,” Shaw said. “And I definitely worked a lot through my sophomore season to get to where I am now.”

Over the spring and summer of this year, Shaw worked his way from the line, to the linebacking unit, and now to safety where he eventually earned the starting job.

“We needed some help in the secondary, and since he’s made that transition, he’s been what we’ve wanted as far as coming downhill and making plays,” South Walton Head Football Coach Phil Tisa said. “And that’s kind of been the one thing that’s eluded him to this point has been that interception.”

But on Friday night against South Walton’s biggest county rival, Walton, that changed.

“It was just see ball, get ball,” Shaw said. “That’s all I was thinking. I just wanted the ball, get it back to our offense.”

While it was only the second quarter, the entire South Walton sideline erupted like it was the final play of a state championship game.

“The team was really excited and I was really excited,” Shaw said.

The junior safety had already recovered a fumble this season, but the interception was his golden achievement.

“I think it’s important for him because it’s something that since he’s made the transition to defensive back he’s wanted to accomplish and really kind of shut up the doubters,” Tisa said.

But why was this catch such a big deal to the first-year starter? Interceptions are not exactly a rare occurrence at the high school level.

Through five weeks of the high school football season, over 150 players in Florida have recorded two interceptions or more, and it was not even a crazy one-handed snag.

Except, it actually was.

Shaw was born without the majority of his left hand and all of its functioning ability. The Young boy who never thought he’s play football competitively, is now a celebrity to the ones coming up behind him.

“After the game, there’s a bunch of little kids that were from the peewee league and they were they said that they look up to me a lot,” Shaw said. “They said they wanted autographs or t-shirts, whatever, they wanted me to sign them.”

At this point in his high school career, the interception is certainly Shaw’s favorite. But the opportunity to influence children born with physical challenges to take a swing at the sport they love, to him, it’s priceless.

“It feels good knowing that there are people that can look up to me,” Shaw said. “And I want to make sure I can keep doing that for as long as I for as long as I can.”

Shaw said while it was his first career interception, he does not plan on it being his last. He’ll get the chance to earn No. 2 on Friday, September 29, as the Seahawks host Rutherford.