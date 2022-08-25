SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton football team is looking for revenge as they host Baker Friday night in a rematch from last seasons thrilling shoot out.

Last season, the Seahawks were on the wrong side of a historic performance from Bakers, Kayleb Wagner. Wagner racked up 535 rushing yards in the game, breaking Derrick Henry’s single-game state record.

South Walton head coach, Phil Tisa said he likes their odds to earn revenge and expects another thrilling showdown.

“Last year, 49-48, we score with about a minute to go to try and tie it, then we onside kick it and recover it,” Tisa said. “I think this is the place to be down in Santa Rosa Beach on Friday night. Can’t beat the $6, can’t get a movie cheaper than that.”

The Seahawks and Gators will face off Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at South Walton High School.