South Walton football brings back incredible offensive talent for fall; working on defense

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton Seahawks are finishing up spring practice this week and feel good about their offensive for the upcoming season.

“We had one of the best offenses in all of Florida, I mean obviously our defense wasn’t good last year, but once we pick up the defense, we should be a name to reckon with for sure,” Roberts said.

The Seahawks are returning some of their best offensive talents from last year like quarterback Kemper Hodges, wide receiver Cade Roberts and probably the biggest name coming back to the team is Pearce Spurlin, who is the top returning tight end in the state of Florida for the 2021 season.

South Walton head football coach Phil Tisa said he’s excited to see what the rising junior will do this year.

“You know, I expect a good year out of Pierce, he’s getting a lot of attention, the area coaches know who he is and that’s fine you know, I mean please, I hope they try to double team and triple team him, I got plenty of other weapons that we can take advantage if you’re going to overload to him so, I welcome it,” Tisa said.

The Seahawks squad had no problem putting up points last season, but the returning players and coaches all seem to agree that the team has some work to don on the defensive end of the ball.

They were outscored 427 to 362 in their 10 games played last year.

“People know about what we do on offense. What we’re trying to figure out and what we need is, we need people to step up defensively. You know, we scored a lot of points, but we gave up way too many, so we need to fix that side of the ball and we need some of these guys to step up and fill that gap defensively,” Tisa said.

Defensive improvement has definitely been a main goal of theirs this spring, but Coach Tisa said mindset was equally important as the fundamentals.

“Honestly I think our biggest thing revolved around tackling but I think it’s mentality more than anything, that physical I want to hit somebody mentality. Because you can go back and look at our film, I think there’s plenty of times where we’re in the right place, we just don’t make the tackle. And I mean that’s something that we have to fix you know from a mentality standpoint, cause our job as coaches is to get them there, they got to make the play at that point,” Tisa said.

The Seahawks take on Walton in their spring game on Thursday night.