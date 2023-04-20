SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton boys lacrosse team is preparing for their second straight playoff appearance.

The Seahawks fell to Oak Hall 14-3 last year in the region quarterfinal and will face the No. 2 seed Eagles in the same game this season.

“It would go from being historic season to one that’s never forgotten, considering it’d be the first playoff victory,” South Walton head boys lacrosse coach Jacob Crews said. “And just the opponent that we have to take down. It would be it would be a massive feat for us to go in there and pull it off on Saturday.”

The seven No. 7 seed Seahawks will play Oak Hall on Saturday, April 22 at 1 p.m. est.