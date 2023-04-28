SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton baseball team is set to begin district tournament play as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.

The Seahawks (21-3) have rolled through their difficult schedule with very few bumps and bruises.

They’re led by a young bullpen and veteran lineup, averaging over nine runs per game while allowing less than two runs per game.

South Walton has lost in the first round of the playoffs the past two years but Head Coach Nick Borthwick said he thinks this group has the skill and maturity to make a deep run.

“When you look at our roster of those nine seniors, veterans that have been through the varsity burn,” Borthwick said. “And then you have those three outstanding sophomores and the freshmen that are really producing and putting up big numbers on the mound and at the plate. And just as a group, collectively, they compete well together and they want to win. That’s what they truly want. They put in the time and they want it. They want to see that be successful in the postseason.”

The Seahawks’ 21 wins came through a very difficult schedule with signature wins against larger high schools.

Borthwick said that none of those victories mean anything when they begin postseason play.

“I told them how special it was, the way they performed up to this point,” Borthwick said. “But right now we’re going into the postseason zero and zero. All that’s done. We’ve got to take it one day at a time and get ready for our next game. So that’s what we’re preparing for. We’re not sitting on what we’ve done during the regular season.”

The Seahawks received a first-round bye in the district tournament and will await the winner of Bay and Pensacola.

South Walton will host that game on Tuesday, April 28.