SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton baseball team (7-0) has moved up to the No. 1 spot in the latest Florida Class 4A MaxPreps rankings.

South Walton head baseball coach, Nick Borthwick said rankings don’t mean much but it does show off his team’s hard work.

“I’m proud of the success,” Borthwick said. “And these rankings are, you know, an example of hard work pays off if you go out and perform and play the game the right way.”

In the Seahawk’s first seven wins, they’ve outscored their opponents 82 runs to two. South Walton senior Avery Shelton said this team has serious potential to make a run at state.

“My past two years of being on varsity, we’ve been first-round playoff exits,” Shelton said. “And now we’re really putting our name out there and everyone wants to beat us.”

South Walton will put its perfect record to the test when they host Northview Friday, March 10.