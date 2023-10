LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton volleyball team battled back from a two-set deficit to defeat Mosley 3-2 on the road Thursday night.

The comeback victory was the first time South Walton has beaten Mosley since 2015 (tournament) and the first time ever while playing Mosley in a traditional five-set match.

The Seahawks improved to 14-5 and will host Niceville on Monday, October 9.

Mosley fell to 11-11 and will host Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday, October 10.