SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 2 ranked South Walton girls soccer team shut out Fort Walton Beach 2-0 at home on Friday night.
The Seahawks improved to 10-1-2 and will await their opponents in the district tournament.
by: Sam Granville
