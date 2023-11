PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After trailing at the half, the South Walton boys basketball team rolled to a 56-40 victory over Bay Tuesday night, winning the NBH Thanksgiving Tournament.

The Seahawks improved to 2-0 and will visit North Bay Haven on Thursday, November 30.

The Tornadoes fell to 1-1 and will visit Destin on Friday, December 1.