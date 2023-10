SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton volleyball team swept North Bay Haven to claim the Class 4A District 1 Championship on Thursday night.

The Seahawks improved to 19-5 and will await their seeding for the FHSAA Regional Tournament.

The Buccaneers fell to 15-9 and will await to see if they receive an at-large bid on Saturday morning.