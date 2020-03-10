South Walton baseball gives back to team affected by Tennessee tornadoes

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton and Donelson Christian Academy baseball teams have been playing each other since 2012.

However, the Seahawks weren’t sure if they would be coming for this year’s game as DCA was one of the school affected by the tornadoes in Tennessee.

“That was the first question I think a lot of our student body was asking, what’s school going to look like for the next nine weeks, we have nine weeks left in the school year,” Donelson Christian Academy head baseball coach John Berti said. “Our athletic director said from the get-go we’re gonna finish out strong, that’s sort of our hashtag now DCA strong.”

The Wildcats made their way down to Florida for their annual spring break trip.

“We were a little shocked that they were even coming down here that soon after the Tornado, but we’re just excited to play any baseball team,” Seahawks player Cade Watson said.

South Walton head baseball coach Nick Borthwick was happy the team was still coming down but wanted to make this trip extra special for them.

“I felt lead to help this team out because they just lost their school, lost their baseball field,” Borthwick said. “I felt like we need to do something give back since they come every year we have a good relationship, the least we can do is give them a little something to show hey we support you guys.”

The Seahawks put together goodie bags for each of the Donelson Christian Academy players. The bags were made up of snacks, shirts and bubble gum. South Walton also donated $750 to the team.

“It feels amazing especially for me too. It feels really great to know you can help somebody out like that even if it’s a small little thing like those goodie bags,” Watson said. “It feels really good.”

The Wildcats also picked up their first win of the season 7-3 over South Walton on Monday night. They will play Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday and Walton on Wednesday to finish off their spring break trip.

“We know we’re gonna go back and it’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a new normal because it’s gonna be new classrooms and new facilities for practice and things,” Berti said. “We were coming so we just decided we’re gonna make it happen.”