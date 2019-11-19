Two South Walton athletes sign to Division I schools

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two South Walton athletes signed their National Letters of Intent Monday afternoon.

Both Alex Kilpatrick, Seahawks track athlete, and John Spring, Seahawks tennis player, signed to Division I colleges.

Kilpatrick will be on Duke’s track team in the Fall. He said he’s always wanted to be a Blue Devil since he was young.

“I actually started with basketball when I was young, I was a big basketball guy, we would go to camp out there,” Kilpatrick said. “I was always good in the classroom so I kinda became a nerd. When I got out of basketball, track was just the way, I figured it was the best of both worlds.”

Spring will be heading to Gardner-Webb to play for the tennis team. He said he’s just extremely happy to be continuing what he loves to do at the collegiate level.

“I can’t wait, just for the good matches and finally to have a team and it’s exciting. I can’t wait,” Spring said.

Kilpatrick and Spring still have their senior seasons ahead of them and they both plan to finish out their high school careers strong.