South Walton and Port St. Joe football game pushed back to Saturday

(WMBB) – The South Walton and Port St. Joe football game has been pushed to Saturday due to Hurricane Sally.

South Walton athletic director and head football coach Phil Tisa said his team hasn’t been able to get out on the field this week due to the conditions and school being canceled.

The Sharks were in the exact same boat, as they only got to practice Monday.

Both coaches felt more comfortable playing the game with a little more preparation time.

The game will now be played at Port St. Joe on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST and the highlights will be on News 13 this weekend.