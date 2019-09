NEW YORK, N.Y. (WMBB)– South Walton High School alumnae, Alexa Guarachi, made history at the 2019 U.S. Open.

On Thursday she was the first former University of Alabama tennis player to win a Grand Slam match.

She got the win with her partner Bernada Bera.

The two were knocked out in the round of 16 on Sunday by Caroline Dolehide and Vania King.

It was the sixth straight consecutive Grand Slam for the Destin native.