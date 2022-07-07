SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton alum, Alexa Guarachi, competed in the women’s doubles and reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Wimbledon this week.

Guarachi and partner Andreja Klepac fell to Zhang Shuai and Elise Merens to finish in the top eight in the women’s doubles draw.

Guarachi was an All-SEC tennis player at the University of Alabama, and prior to that helped lead South Walton to the FHSAA State Finals in high school.

South Walton head tennis coach Scott Michie said that the success the Seahawks girls program has now is due in part to the foundation that Guarachi helped lay over a decade ago.

“We have a very young team also, we’re not losing any of our starters from last year so she will be an inspiration and she (Guarachi) is known to come back to the area very often to work with younger players and help inspire them,” Michie said. “Like I said, she’s just a great person and a tremendous leader in our community.”

At South Walton, Guarachi was a blue-chip recruit ranked No. 5 nationally in the class of 2009 and No. 2 in the southeast region.