SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton alum, Allee Coble has been hired as the head girls basketball coach at her high school alma mater.

Coble graduated from South Walton in 2018 and helped lead the Seahawks girl’s basketball team to multiple Final Four appearances.

She replaces Porter David, who spent one season as head coach, following behind the 18 years Hall of Fame Coach Kevin Craig led South Walton.

Craig coaches Coble through her high school career and she said he was a big reason she decided to return and coach.

“He called me and he’s like, ‘Hey, this is what you need to do,'” Coble said. “You know, like, ‘This is your calling, this is your passion.'”

She said playing for Craig was one of the true honors of her basketball playing career.

“Everybody knew Kevin Craig, and when you walked in, you’re walking in with the greatest of all time,” Coble said.

After high school, Coble attended Auburn University and was a student assistant with the women’s basketball team.

She said that experience prepared her to come back and coach a team of her own.

“Coach J, it was her first year when it was my first year, and I got to see her do a rebuild,” Coble said. “And I feel like we’ve got a strong foundation, but we’re a little bit of a rebuilding time. We’re young, we’re very young.”

Coble coached the Seahawks JV team this past season and said she is ready to take over the varsity, a group she’s seen grow up over the years.

“I’ve known them since they were five, six, seven, eight years old,” Coble said. “I’ve watched them grow up. I watch him play these teams, and now they get to play for me and I just think that’s really cool.”

Coble attributes much of her coaching style to her mentor, Coach Craig. She said his motto was ‘”together” which is something she feels the team has strayed from in recent years and is ready to bring that mentality back.

“I’m really hoping to get the girls back on the same page and get a lot of unity built, J.V., Varsity, even down to middle school,” Coble said. “You know, how do we get kids, I wanted to play you from the time I was in fifth grade, how do we get that feeling back? Because I think we’ve kind of lost it.”