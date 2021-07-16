South Walton alum Barrett Waldrop working with FSU basketball team as PWO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton alum Barrett Waldrop has been working on his game this summer as a preferred walk-on for the Florida State Basketball team.

Waldrop has had a late start with the Noles, as he only began practicing with the team this summer, but he said he has already made a great connection with his teammates.

“I’ve really just enjoyed making all these connections with all my teammates it’s just really cool to make relationships with guys who have bright futures, myself included,” Waldrop said. “But some of the guys in this program you can tell by playing with them for a few short weeks how high their ceiling is and it’s really cool to be a part of something like this.”

Waldrop has been coached by three-time ACC Coach of the Year, Leonard Hamilton, as well as assistant, Stan Jones, who he said have taught him so much already.

“Going from the high school level to college is always gonna be a big jump all the time obviously,” Waldrop said. “But the knowledge that Coach Jones and Coach Hamilton have about the game of basketball is just remarkable, they see things before they even happen. I mean ten, fifteen steps ahead of what’s happening and its just really big to have that kind of insight from your leader for a basketball team.”

The Florida State Men’s Basketball team finished the 2020-21 season at 18-7 and finished second in the ACC.