SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton All-American tight end Pearce Spurlin III signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia on Wednesday.

Spurlin is the No.10 tight end in the nation and the No. 43 overall player from the 2023 class in Florida.

He finishes his high school career tied for the most touchdown receptions in a single game for the state of Florida (5).