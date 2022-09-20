SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton football team will soon see a boost in production, as senior All-American and University of Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin III plans to return to the field this Friday.

Spurlin has been sidelined since the start of fall camp with an injury and if he suits up to play Friday will come at an opportune time against county rival Walton.

“They want revenge, and they’re going to want to beat us badly,” Spurlin said. “And we’ve got a young team and we’re traveling, it’s not at home, we’re traveling and that’s not an easy place to play. As much support as we can get to travel to DeFuniak, it’s only 30 minutes away, everyone needs to come support. It’s going to be a defensive battle, everyone is going to be hitting, they’re going to put some points up we’re going to put some points up and I think it’s going to come down to the wire, but we need as much support as we can get in DeFuniak.”

South Walton comes into the week at 3-0 and Walton at 4-0, and the Seahawks currently are riding a two-game win streak in the series.

Spurlin said it’s been difficult for him to watch his team compete without him early on this season.

“Distance makes the heart grow fonder is what I’ve always been told with a lot of things in my life,” Spurlin said. “This is kind of humbling because you don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s not there. It’s made me become a different type of leader that I haven’t been in the past because I’ve always been able to be out on the field with them and play and lead like that, it’s made me do a lot of different things with the sports and it’s humbling, it’s taught me a lot so I’m grateful for that.”

South Walton will visit Walton on Friday, September 23, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.