South Alabama baseball players among golfers playing in Byron McCormick Tournament

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama Country Club held the Dr. Byron McCormick Irish Golf Tournament on Saturday. The tournament honors the late neurologist who was an active member of the country club.

The club able to host the tournament although it is still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.

“The project is going really well I have people tell me that come from all over to play that these are the best greens in the area,” club president Jay Manuel said.

There were 120 golfers on the course, two of which were NCAA athletes who play baseball for the University of South Alabama. Mosley baseball alum Peyton Millirons and his South Alabama teammate Tyler Lehrmann were kicking off their breaks from the baseball diamond by playing in the tournament.

“I definitely rather be playing right now… there’s a chance we may get to come back and actually play but we don’t know yet,” Lehrmann said.

The team was on its way to Atlanta to play Georgia State this weekend when it received the news. The team bus then turned around and headed back to campus. The team is not allowed on campus to practice indefinitely.

Both Millirons and Lehrmann said they will spend time with their families during the break.