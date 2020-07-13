Some Bay County High Schools cancel athletic practices this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A few Bay High School teams have canceled their athletic practices this week.

Arnold, North Bay Haven and some teams at Mosley have made the decision to suspend their summer workouts from Monday to Friday.

Arnold’s athletic director, Rick Green, said he made the decision to cancel practices as a precautionary measure based on the COVID-19 uptick around athletes.

North Bay Haven athletic director Kevin Jacobs said all Bay Haven Schools have shutdown all extracurricular activities for the week, which includes football conditioning, volleyball, golf, swimming, and band camp.

Mosley’s football, volleyball, baseball, girl basketball, and boys soccer teams suspended their summer practices for this week as well.

Good evening everyone, just wanted to let you all know out of an abundance of caution I am suspending workouts this week. Stay Safe and I will be in touch about next week. Coach Brown — Mosley Football (@MosleyFball959) July 13, 2020

Bay District Schools Athletic Director Kirk Harrell said in an email to News 13 that there is no district wide shutdown at this time.