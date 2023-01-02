PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The fourth annual Florida-USA High School Soccer Challenge hosted by Arnold High School and Publix Sports Park is in Panama City Beach this week.

The tournament begins on January 5 and will finish on January 7.

Two of the eight teams are from Mississippi and the other six are from Florida including Arnold and South Walton.

The Marlins are currently undefeated and ranked 11 in the nation.

Publix Sport Park General Manager Mike Higgins said there will be a lot of exciting matchups.

“Really exciting Florida versus the World, I guess, for the US tournament and with lots of great teams from all over the country, a couple of top contending teams from Mississippi and other places, and it’s going to be a great tournament,” Higgins said.

The tournament will open with a match between number eight Ocean Springs and number five Arnold on Thursday, January 5 at 5:00 p.m.