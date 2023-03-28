MARINNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Tom Dawson Trophy has found a new home in Jackson County and made its first public appearance at the local Marianna Waffle House.

Richard Stark, owner of Lynn Etna Farm outside of Marianna, sponsored Derek Thorn’s No. 43 super late model stock race car which he won the Snowball Derby, back in December.

All sponsors receive a copy of the Tom Dawson Trophy and Stark’s arrived in the mail on Monday afternoon.

To have a late celebration of the victory, Stark took his copy down to the local Marianna Waffle House where he and some friends replicated the fun tradition of bringing your racing trophy to the famous American breakfast chain.