FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB)– Sneads beat Newberry 3-1 on Friday for the FHSAA class 1A state championship.

The Pirates became the first class 1A team to ever win seven consecutive titles.

“It’s not the best we’ve ever played, but I’m happy with the result I’m happy with where we started as a team and where we ended the season,” said Sneads volleyball head coach Heather Brinkmeier.