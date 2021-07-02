Sneads volleyball uses summer workouts to prepare for next state title run

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team is using summer workouts to aim toward a 9th straight state championship.

Sneads senior defensive specialist, Jada Coleman, says the team isn’t just training on the court, but also in some unconventional ways too.

“That’s one thing that sets us apart from all the other teams in 1A,” Coleman said. “We start on the football field, not on the volleyball court.”

The workouts consist of weight training, field drills, and even some strength exercises in the water. Junior, Kaliah Jones, says the workouts are tough but worth the effort.

“There will some some new girls and they’ll come out there and be dying,” Jones said. “Because it sucks, it really does, but at the end, overall, it’s just a really good time.”

Freshman, Jayla Lewis, is new to the team, but already can tell that the team has a really great winning culture.

“I feel like everyone on our team has a like a goal,” Lewis said. “And we all put our minds to it whenever we first step out on the field, we all have this motivation like we want to win, so we just all work for it.”

While the Pirates are the reigning state champions, they lost seven seniors from their 2020 team, including all but one of their players over 5’10. But senior outside-hitter, Taylor-Reese Howell, says they’re prepared for the challenge.

“We lost a lot of height last year,” Howell said. “So this years team is shorter, but our defense is really strong, so if we can just keep the ball up off the floor, we’re going to find a way to score.”

Sneads has dominated their opponents for nearly a decade now, but Coleman says they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“Our motto this year is strictly business,” Coleman said. “Because like we love volleyball, but to us, it’s more than just you know a game, it’s what we do, it’s our job to go out there and perform how we’re supposed to perform, and hopefully come home with another state title.”

The Pirates are bringing in a lot of youth on this years roster, but even the freshmen are confident and have a message for their upcoming competition.

“I hope that they’re working as hard as we are,” Lewis said. “Because we’re going to win, again.”

The Pirates went 24-7 in 2020 and beat Newberry in 3 sets to win the 1A State Championship.