PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads volleyball team beat Arnold 3-1 on Thursday night.

Sneads is now 9-0 on the year, the Pirates have a chance to make history this season. If they win another Class 1A State Championship this season it will be eight straight which beats the national record.

The Pirates will play Fletcher and Middleburg on Friday.

Arnold is now 1-2 on the season, the Marlins will play Wakulla on Saturday.