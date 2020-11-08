Sneads volleyball punches ticket to 1A state championship game with win over Baker

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team is heading back to the 1A State Championship Game for an eighth-year in a row.

The Pirates swept Baker in three sets to punch their ticket to the title game in Fort Myers on Friday.

“It feels great honestly, like we’ve worked all season for this, it’s like dedication, it’s volleyball, it’s nothing else, all our life is volleyball,” Sneads volleyball player Caleigh Davis said.

Sneads head volleyball coach Heather Edge said it was a long road to get to this point especially with everything this team had to deal with this year.

“These girls don’t just play for themselves, they play for everybody, they play for each other, they play for these fans, they play for these momma’s, these daddies, this community,” Edge said. “I think that if you have good culture in your program, you’ll almost become unstoppable and that’s almost the legacy the tradition going on here at Sneads High School.”

If they can win another state championship, it will be eight-straight state titles for the Pirates. It will also mean the team has made national history as the only 1A team in the country to have won that many state championships in a row.

The Pirates will take on Newberry in the title game, the same team they met up with last year in the championship matchup.

In fact, Sneads actually lost to the Panthers in a tournament back in September, so this matchup will definitely be a fight to the end.

The 1A State Championship Game is set for Friday at 3 p.m. in Fort Myers.