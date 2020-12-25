Sneads volleyball player Kiara Garrett commits to the University of Mobile

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads volleyball player Kiara Garrett committed to the University of Mobile on Wednesday.

Garrett played for the Pirates varsity team all four years.

In her high school career, the four-time state champion accumulated 921 kills, 754 digs, 99 aces and 85 total blocks.

She also won the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 1A Volleyball Player of the Year award this season.

She joins a very successful program with five Southern State Conference Championships and six trips to the NAIA National Tournament.