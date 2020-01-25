Snead’s volleyball player Kazia Gainer signs to Pensacola State

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Snead’s volleyball player Kazia Gainer will get to stay a Pirate for a few more years. She signed to play with Pensacola State in the fall.

Gainer was a senior captain of the team this year. In her high school career, she started in 308 sets, had 206 solo blocks, 406 kills and 86 digs.

She was named Offensive MVP in the state championship game her junior and senior year.

Gainer said she was so excited to be heading somewhere she knows she will love.

“I really love the Pensacola campus and the team,” Gainer said. “They were all just really welcoming when I attended the school on campus for tryouts. It just felt really warm; it felt like home.”

She’s not the only local player to sign to Pensacola State this week. North Bay Haven’s Amaya Bazemore signed to join the Pirates team on Wednesday.

Pensacola State head coach Jennifer Belarmino said she’s happy to get some more offensive talent on the squad.

“I really was focused with recruiting this in bringing in strong hitters and I also have a lot of big hitters coming in terms of height,” Belarmino said. “So I think we’re going to be a lot stronger in our conference this year just because of our size alone and then we’ll be more aggressive offensively too.”