Snead’s volleyball player Jordyn Riano signs with Florida Gateway

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Snead’s volleyball player Jordyn Riano signed to play with Florida Gateway College next year.

Riano was one of the teams senior captains this year. She is the third straight Snead’s setter to receive a scholarship.

“Florida Gateway, it’s a JUCO college, but the feeder schools around it are like UNF, then FAMU, UCF, USF, it has a bunch of feeder schools so I can go to a bigger university,” Riano said. “I would rather have my chances there than stay around here.”

In her high school career, she had 2,011 assists, 155 aces, 406 digs, 32 kills and 10 blocks in 193 sets played.

She was also MaxPreps 2019-20 Sneads Volleyball Player of the Year.

Riano said she initially didn’t want to play as setter for her senior year, but then ended up doing it for the team.

“I was always taught to not to be full of myself, always be selfless that always put others before yourself sometimes,” Riano said. “That a team is a family and I’ve treated every team as my family and I’ve always put them before me.”