Sneads volleyball player Hadley Barfield signs with Gulf Coast

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads Hadley Barfield is staying in the Panhandle to play collegiate volleyball. She will be heading to Gulf Coast in the fall.

Barfield is the last of the Pirates seniors to sign to play in college.

The state champion just finished her first and last year playing for the Pirates. Her freshman through junior seasons, she was playing for Altha. Sneads head coach Heather Brinkmeier joked at the signing Friday that “if you can’t beat them, join them.”

With the Pirates, Barfield had 243 digs, 33 aces, 271 kills and 19 solo blocks.