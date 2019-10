SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team took down Blountstown in the 1A regional final.

The Pirates won all three sets over the Tigers; 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16.

Sneads will now move on to the 1A state semifinal game on Nov. 9. They will take on the Baker Gators in that game.

The Pirates will go for their seventh state title in a row.