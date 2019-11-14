Sneads volleyball could make state history in state championship game Friday

SNEADS, Fl. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team spent Wednesday evening raising money for a 7th consecutive trip to the state championship game.

If the Pirates win, they will break the record for most consecutive title wins by a 1A team, and tie the record for any class in the state.

“There’s definitely some nervous like very nervous but I think we will go out there and compete like we always do,” said player Kiara Garrett.

Sneads will take on Newberry in the title game, a team they already beat back in September.

The Pirates beat the Panther 3-2, and they were able to do so without two of their best hitters.

“We feel like we owe them our best version and we haven’t give it to them yet,” said Sneads volleyball head coach, Heather Brinkmeier.

Freshman Lily Glover will look to become the third in her family to take home a state title.

Her sister, Emily, was on the team that started the streak back in 2013.

“I’m just excited and I feel like there’s pressure but I feel like I can handle it because everybody on the teams really supportive,” said Lily Glover.

The team has dedicated the season to 8th grader Lana Smith who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

She is the sister of varsity player Brooke Smith.

The team will leave for Fort Myers on Thursday morning.

“I’m ready to win but it’s just been a great experience through the season,” said Hadley Barfield.