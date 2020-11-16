Sneads volleyball breaks record for most consecutive title wins with 8th straight

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads volleyball team beat Newberry 3-0 on Sunday for the 2020 Class 1A State Championship. The win was the team’s 8th straight state title win. This is an FHSAA state record for the most consecutive titles wins by any team in any classification.

Sneads took the sets 25-21, 25-16, and 25-20. Senior Aaliyah Baker had the last two hits for points in the third set to finish off the game.

“It was more of an accomplishment to me, it was one of my goals that I had planning on coming down here,” Aaliyah Baker said.

Senior Kiara Garrett led the team on the day with 12 kills.

“I was telling my team before we played live in this moment, don’t give them what they want,” Garrett said.

Sophomore Lily Glover had 22 digs on the day, she is continuing a streak that her older sisters have been apart of.

“It makes me proud, and the reason I am where I am now is because of my sisters, they push me to be the best and I always try my best,” Glover said.

“I’m just so proud of these girls, you know Hurricane Michael and now COVID, not mention that these girls go through their own personal struggles,” Sneads volleyball head coach Heather Edge said.

The team dedicated the season to Roy Edenfield, grandfather of Michaela Edenfield who was on last year’s championship team. He passed away this summer.

“Mr. Roy was our biggest fan he was always there… I think dedicating this game to him and just this whole season is something that you know I will go on in life to you know, play every game for him,” Garrett said.

They plan to be back in Sneads at the four-way stop around 5 p.m. tomorrow night where the community is encouraged to come to support them and welcome them home.