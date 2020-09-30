Sneads volleyball aiming to make national history this season

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team made state history last year when they won their seventh-consecutive 1A state title. If they make it eight-straight this year, they will break the national record for most 1A state championships won in a row.

“There’s a lot of pressure there because there is that expectation to go back once again for the eighth time,” Sneads head volleyball coach Heather Edge said. “What amazes me is that these girls don’t play like it’s expected or it’s going to be given to them, they continue to earn every step of the way.”

That’s why the Pirates aren’t shying away from competition this year. They have taken on plenty of bigger schools like Arnold, Mosley, North Bay Haven and they even will take on Niceville next week.

“This schedule was fully intentional, I didn’t make a schedule for a bunch of wins, I made the schedule to make them get better,” Edge said.

However, on Saturday, the Pirates did something they haven’t done in almost 9 years. They lost to a 1A school, the Newberry Panthers, the same school they beat for the state championship last year.

Coach Edge said it might have actually been one of the best things to happen to them cause it’s fueled the fire.

“I posted it in my office what the score was and our errors versus theirs errors and they have to look at it every single day. I know our girls, they don’t get discouraged by that, they get hungry for it,” Edge said.

All the Pirates players aren’t thinking about the fact they have a chance to make national history. Instead, it’s one game at a time for them.

“To get to that point, you have to focus on that set game, to get to the point where we want to be at the end,” Sneads volleyball player Chloe King said.

The Pirates also know it would mean the world to their small town community if they could bring the title home another year.

“I would just love to make the town of Sneads very proud and I think these girls, their focus is fixed and their hearts are set on the end prize,” Edge said.

Sneads next game is against Blountstown on Thursday. They now have four games left in the regular season and should find out who they are taking on in the district tournament this week.