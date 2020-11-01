Sneads volleyball advances to state semifinals

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– The Sneads volleyball team beat Blountstown on Saturday 3-0 for the Class 1A Region 2 Championship.

The win gets Sneads one step closer to playing for another state championship.

The Pirates lost a lot of key players from last year’s state championship team, so a lot of underclassmen were called upon to step up this year. Those players have made it clear they are up to the challenge but team leaders said it took a lot of hard work.

“I think a lot of us knew that we had to step up and we had to become the team that we know we could have been,” Sneads volleyball player Kiara Garrett said.

“We’ve just came together, played to the best of our ability,” Sneads volleyball player Aaliyah Baker said.

Sneads will host Baker next Saturday at 1 p.m. for the state semifinals.

Although Blountstown’s season came to an end, players have a lot to hang their hats on. They finished the season 9-9 as region and district runners-up.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team and how we came out and performed, and we almost took that second set, and it was a pretty hard-fought game and I thought you know that’s about all you can do,” Blountstown volleyball player Cydnee Eubanks said.