SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – Sneads High School senior running back Jason Patterson, Florida’s leading rusher last season, has committed to Cincinnati.

Patterson sat out the majority of his sophomore season with a torn ACL but had a breakout junior season, with a state-leading 2721 yards rushing (226.8 YPG) and 37 touchdowns through 12 games.

He ran for 500 yards in a single game which was the third-highest mark in Florida high school football history (Kayleb Wagner 535 in 2021, and Derrick Henry 502 in 2012).

The 4-star prospect narrowed his list of college offers down to Cincinnati, Kentucky, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Rutgers but said Cincinnati was the best fit for him.

“What made me lead to Cincinnati was the connection I had with Coach Sims and Coach Satterfield,” Patterson said. “You know, with the stuff they’ve been telling me, how they are going to use me, on and off the field, so that really led to my decision to pick Cincinnati.

“It’s been a relief and I can now focus on my team, focus on trying to win a state championship, and not really worry about all the recruiting that’s going on.”

Patterson is aiming for 3,000 yards rushing but said his main focus is being a leader and winning a state title with Sneads in his senior season.